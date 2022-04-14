Group buying orders at a supermarket amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai on April 13, 2022. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s symptomatic cases soars to a record 2,573 as Xi doubles down on zero tolerance battle with Covid-19
- Shanghai’s total cases soared to 27,719, rewriting the daily record for the 12th time in 13 days, according to data released on Thursday
- The latest tally raised the total infections in the city of 25 million residents to 280,000, with 12,000 of them displaying symptoms of the Covid-19 disease
