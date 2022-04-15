People pass edible oil over the barriers at a street market under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Shanghai on April 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai finds a record 3,200 cases with Covid-19 symptoms as mass tests uncover Omicron lurking in families in cloistered homes
- Symptomatic cases rose by 20 per cent to a record 3,200, out of 23,072 infections, according to data from the previous 24 hours released on Friday
- That brought Shanghai’s total to 303,000 cases since March 1 of which nine – elderly, unvaccinated patients – were in ‘severe’ conditions
Topic | Shanghai
