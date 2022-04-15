A construction site in Beijing. The real estate industry has borne the brunt of Beijing’s deleveraging campaign and tight property policies. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s new home prices fall at slower pace as authorities loosen curbs, but sector not out of the woods yet, analysts say
- Prices of new homes in 70 major cities dropped by 0.07 per cent in March, slightly narrower than February’s 0.13 per cent decline
- ‘Although the decline is slower, there are still hurdles to a rebound in prices’: E-house China Research and Development Institute director
