A construction site in Beijing. The real estate industry has borne the brunt of Beijing’s deleveraging campaign and tight property policies. Photo: EPA-EFE
A construction site in Beijing. The real estate industry has borne the brunt of Beijing’s deleveraging campaign and tight property policies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

China’s new home prices fall at slower pace as authorities loosen curbs, but sector not out of the woods yet, analysts say

  • Prices of new homes in 70 major cities dropped by 0.07 per cent in March, slightly narrower than February’s 0.13 per cent decline
  • ‘Although the decline is slower, there are still hurdles to a rebound in prices’: E-house China Research and Development Institute director

Topic |   China property
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:45pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A construction site in Beijing. The real estate industry has borne the brunt of Beijing’s deleveraging campaign and tight property policies. Photo: EPA-EFE
A construction site in Beijing. The real estate industry has borne the brunt of Beijing’s deleveraging campaign and tight property policies. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE