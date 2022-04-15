Workers on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen workshop in Shanghai on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s vehicle assemblies sit idle as ‘China’s Motown’ is paralysed by a citywide lockdown to curb the Covid-19’s spread
- Shanghai is China’s “Motown,” churning out 2.83 million vehicles in 2021, or 10.7 per cent of the nationwide output in the world’s largest vehicle market
- SAIC Motor, China’s largest state-owned carmaker, said it would conduct a stress test on Monday to resume production
Topic | Shanghai
Workers on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen workshop in Shanghai on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Xinhua