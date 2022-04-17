A worker in a protective suit keeps watch at barriers sealing off an area under lockdown in Shanghai, China on April 15. Photo: Reuters
A month of lockdown in Shanghai to reduce China GDP by 3 per cent in April, new model predicts
- The estimation, based on historic truck traffic data, predicts that Shanghai’s monthly real income could drop by more than half
- If more Chinese cities imposed Covid-19 travel restrictions, the national economy could be hit even harder, economists say
