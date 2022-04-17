Saturday’s statement is the first step taken by Shanghai to relax controls on manufacturers, most of which have idled facilities since the beginning of April. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai to resume some production after 16-day lockdown, even as it reports more than 24,000 new cases on Sunday
- Major automobile, semiconductor and biomedicine companies are to submit detailed plans about guarding against the spread of Covid-19 for the local health authorities to review
- City’s total number of infections has now topped 350,000 since the outbreak began on March 1
Topic | Shanghai
Saturday’s statement is the first step taken by Shanghai to relax controls on manufacturers, most of which have idled facilities since the beginning of April. Photo: Reuters