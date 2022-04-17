Saturday’s statement is the first step taken by Shanghai to relax controls on manufacturers, most of which have idled facilities since the beginning of April. Photo: Reuters
Saturday’s statement is the first step taken by Shanghai to relax controls on manufacturers, most of which have idled facilities since the beginning of April. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Shanghai to resume some production after 16-day lockdown, even as it reports more than 24,000 new cases on Sunday

  • Major automobile, semiconductor and biomedicine companies are to submit detailed plans about guarding against the spread of Covid-19 for the local health authorities to review
  • City’s total number of infections has now topped 350,000 since the outbreak began on March 1

Topic |   Shanghai
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:57pm, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Saturday’s statement is the first step taken by Shanghai to relax controls on manufacturers, most of which have idled facilities since the beginning of April. Photo: Reuters
Saturday’s statement is the first step taken by Shanghai to relax controls on manufacturers, most of which have idled facilities since the beginning of April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE