China’s alternative protein market, which includes cultured meat, is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years, but high consumer expectations could still be an impediment. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s alternative protein market sees rapid expansion amid growing consumer interest and government support
- Key regions like China could account for an additional US$5 billion in cultivated meat market growth by 2030, according to the Good Food Institute
- Chinese consumers are increasingly interested in meat alternatives, but high expectations and cost concerns remain big impediments
Topic | Business of climate change
China’s alternative protein market, which includes cultured meat, is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years, but high consumer expectations could still be an impediment. Photo: Shutterstock