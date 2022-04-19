Residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Pudong New Area in Shanghai on April 4. Photo: Xinhua
Brace for earnings fallout as Chinese firms warn of production setbacks in Covid-19 lockdown cities
- Almost 100 companies have flagged disruptions to business and production facilities in lockdown cities across mainland China
- Earnings to turn uglier in the second quarter as lockdowns in major hubs like Shanghai show no sign of ending
