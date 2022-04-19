Workers on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen’s factory in Shanghai on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Workers on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen’s factory in Shanghai on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Tesla, SAIC and other Shanghai manufacturers get off to a slow start in resuming work, as shortages of staff and parts leave factories sitting idle

  • At Tesla’s Gigafactory3, workers could not resume their assembly of electric cars because they were waiting for battery packs to be delivered
  • At the Lingang area, SAIC Motor had to dip into its inventory for parts, churning out a few electric cars in a “stress test” of its production capacity

Topic |   Shanghai
Daniel RenJiaxing LiTracy Qu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai Jiaxing Li in Hong Kongand Tracy Qu in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:31pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen’s factory in Shanghai on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Workers on an assembly line at SAIC-Volkswagen’s factory in Shanghai on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE