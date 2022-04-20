A wind farm off the coast of Whitstable, on the north Kent coast southeastern England. Photo: AP
UK to extend anti-dumping duties on China-made glass fibre used in turbines, electric vehicles to protect own producers
- UK plans to keep in place tariffs on China-made filament glass fibre, first imposed in 2017, by another five years under current review
- Boris Johnson’s government is reviewing trade measures that carried over from the days when the UK was part of the European Union
