A wind farm off the coast of Whitstable, on the north Kent coast southeastern England. Photo: AP
A wind farm off the coast of Whitstable, on the north Kent coast southeastern England. Photo: AP
Business /  China Business

UK to extend anti-dumping duties on China-made glass fibre used in turbines, electric vehicles to protect own producers

  • UK plans to keep in place tariffs on China-made filament glass fibre, first imposed in 2017, by another five years under current review
  • Boris Johnson’s government is reviewing trade measures that carried over from the days when the UK was part of the European Union

Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:30am, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A wind farm off the coast of Whitstable, on the north Kent coast southeastern England. Photo: AP
A wind farm off the coast of Whitstable, on the north Kent coast southeastern England. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE