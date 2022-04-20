CATL is the world’s biggest maker of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and counts Tesla and Xpeng among its customers. Photo: Martin Schutt/dpa
Tesla’s battery supplier CATL loses trillion-yuan value marker as Shanghai lockdown compounds stock slump
- Stock slumped 7.6 per cent in Shenzhen, bringing this year’s pullback to 31 per cent, or US$63 billion, amid lockdown-related production hiccups
- CATL is the world’s biggest maker of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and counts Tesla and Xpeng among its customers
