A worker checking solar photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
A worker checking solar photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

GCL Technology to expand into semiconductor-related business with eye on US$1.9 billion joint venture in Inner Mongolia

  • Firm formerly known as GCL-Poly Energy plans a joint venture with TCL Technology to develop a plant for manufacturing higher purity polysilicon
  • Venture will assess the plan to develop a plant at a cost of about US$1.9 billion in northern autonomous region of Inner Mongolia

Topic |   Renewable energy
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker checking solar photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
A worker checking solar photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE