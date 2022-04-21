A worker checking solar photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
GCL Technology to expand into semiconductor-related business with eye on US$1.9 billion joint venture in Inner Mongolia
- Firm formerly known as GCL-Poly Energy plans a joint venture with TCL Technology to develop a plant for manufacturing higher purity polysilicon
- Venture will assess the plan to develop a plant at a cost of about US$1.9 billion in northern autonomous region of Inner Mongolia
