Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in the Lingang free-trade zone. The US carmaker has incurred a loss of about 50,000 units during the 22-day hiatus in production. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s half-idle Shanghai factory exposes strain in China’s commercial hub as Covid-19 lockdown enters fourth week
- Giga Shanghai’s inventory of components can support just a week’s worth of production, sources say
- It will take Shanghai-based carmakers such as Tesla some time to fully restore their supply chains and run at full capacity: analyst
