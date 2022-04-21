Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in the Lingang free-trade zone. The US carmaker has incurred a loss of about 50,000 units during the 22-day hiatus in production. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s half-idle Shanghai factory exposes strain in China’s commercial hub as Covid-19 lockdown enters fourth week

  • Giga Shanghai’s inventory of components can support just a week’s worth of production, sources say
  • It will take Shanghai-based carmakers such as Tesla some time to fully restore their supply chains and run at full capacity: analyst

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:44pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in the Lingang free-trade zone. The US carmaker has incurred a loss of about 50,000 units during the 22-day hiatus in production. Photo: Reuters
