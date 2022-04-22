People in protective suits stand near closed stores on a street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai on April 21, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai extends standstill order to April 26, doubling down on city’s ‘societal zero-Covid’ pursuit to track every Omicron case

  • Shanghai added 17,629 new cases in the previous 24 hours, 4.7 per cent fewer than a day earlier, according to data released on Friday
  • Symptomatic cases fell 26.7 per cent to 1,931, in the biggest one-day decline since March 1, while 11 patients died

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:32am, 22 Apr, 2022

