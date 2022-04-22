China’s stocks will probably extend their declines as investors have not fully priced in the economic damage from Covid-19 lockdowns, says UBP. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s beleaguered stocks have further to fall as coronavirus lockdowns dent economy, earnings says Swiss private bank UBP
- China’s stocks will probably extend their declines as investors have not fully priced in the economic damage from Covid-19 lockdowns, says UBP
- Traders are disappointed that the central bank’s policy easing has been restrained and that Beijing is sticking to its zero tolerance approach to Covid-19
