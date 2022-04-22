Alibaba will join the Low Carbon Patent Pledge (LCPP) and make its main patents on green data centre technology available for free. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba joins Meta, Microsoft to share low-carbon technology patents on Earth Day
- Alibaba will join the Low Carbon Patent Pledge (LCPP) and make its main patents on green data centre technology available for free
- The nine patents include a unique cooling system Alibaba Cloud has deployed at its data centres, which has led to energy savings of more than 70 per cent.
Topic | Business of climate change
