A resident of a condominium takes a PCR test in Shanghai on April 18, 2022, as a Covid-19 lockdown continues in the Chinese city. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s new cases rebound after five-day decline, with no end in sight for lockdown
- A total of 23,370 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours, up 32.6 per cent from a day earlier
- Symptomatic cases rose 41.7 per cent to 2,736, while 11 patients died, bringing the death toll to 48
