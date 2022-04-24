All of the 39 deaths, more than triple the number a day earlier, had underlying health issues Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai logs record 39 deaths in latest outbreak as Vice-Premier Sun calls for the timely treatment of patients
- A total of 21,058 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, 10 per cent less than a day earlier, according to data released on Sunday
- ‘Daily new cases must be handled on the same day and every patient should be given a timely treatment,’ said Sun Chunlan
