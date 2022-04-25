Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 297414167 Shenzhen,China-June 15,2015: Shenzhen stock market building and bull sculpture
Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 297414167 Shenzhen,China-June 15,2015: Shenzhen stock market building and bull sculpture
Business /  China Business

It’s all gone bad for ChiNext stocks as lockdowns drag China’s start-up champions deeper into bear market

  • The ChiNext gauge has slumped 31 per cent this year, erasing US$442 billion of market value from its 100 constituents
  • China’s zero-Covid policy in tackling outbreaks has pushed two thirds of provinces and municipalities into lockdown this year

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:31pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 297414167 Shenzhen,China-June 15,2015: Shenzhen stock market building and bull sculpture
Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 297414167 Shenzhen,China-June 15,2015: Shenzhen stock market building and bull sculpture
READ FULL ARTICLE