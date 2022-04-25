A man walks on the promenade along the Huangpu River with the Pudong district in Shanghai in the background on March 28. Photo: AFP
A man walks on the promenade along the Huangpu River with the Pudong district in Shanghai in the background on March 28. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

Stocks sink in Hong Kong, mainland China as Covid spreads to Beijing with district lockdown adding to cracks in economy

  • Beijing, a city of more than 20 million people, has locked down dozens of residential compounds and told residents in eastern Chaoyang district to undergo tests
  • Lockdowns are weighing on the economy with broken supply chains, factory closures and port congestions

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:38pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks on the promenade along the Huangpu River with the Pudong district in Shanghai in the background on March 28. Photo: AFP
A man walks on the promenade along the Huangpu River with the Pudong district in Shanghai in the background on March 28. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE