The intensive care unit of a hospital in Shanghai on Sunday. Twenty-three patients were in critical condition on Sunday, compared with 19 the previous day, according to figures released on Monday morning. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai adds 51 new deaths from Covid-19, takes total toll to 138 amid rise in symptomatic cases
- City reports rise in new symptomatic cases to 2,472, while total new infections amounted to 19,455 in the previous 24 hours, a slight decline
- Local health authorities in Beijing say the virus has been spreading undetected in the city for about a week
