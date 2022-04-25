The intensive care unit of a hospital in Shanghai on Sunday. Twenty-three patients were in critical condition on Sunday, compared with 19 the previous day, according to figures released on Monday morning. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai
Shanghai adds 51 new deaths from Covid-19, takes total toll to 138 amid rise in symptomatic cases

  • City reports rise in new symptomatic cases to 2,472, while total new infections amounted to 19,455 in the previous 24 hours, a slight decline
  • Local health authorities in Beijing say the virus has been spreading undetected in the city for about a week

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren

Updated: 11:02am, 25 Apr, 2022

