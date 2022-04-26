Residents being tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on April 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 21-day low as Beijing’s infections soar, drawing China’s focus to capital city’s outbreak
- Shanghai’s new infections fell 12.7 per cent in Shanghai to 16,980, while cases with symptoms declined by almost a third to 1,661, with 52 fatalities
- Beijing added 33 cases, including one asymptomatic patient, bringing the total to 71 since the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported in the Chinese capital on April 22
