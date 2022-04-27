A pedestrian looks at the electronic monitor displaying stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A pedestrian looks at the electronic monitor displaying stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  China Business

Most Hong Kong stocks slide on concerns Covid lockdowns to leave China behind the curve in arresting economic slump

  • Stocks revisit March 15’s low as China’s go-slow approach on stimulus could leave policymakers behind the curve in arresting economic losses
  • HSBC, BYD Co and Alibaba lead losses while an overnight sell-off in US equities rattles investors in Asian trading

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:08pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian looks at the electronic monitor displaying stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
A pedestrian looks at the electronic monitor displaying stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE