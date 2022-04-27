Residents of Qingta Street in Beijing’s Fengtai District participated in nucleic acid testing on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s cases drop for fourth day as outbreak eases, while Beijing’s mass tests uncover a worrying increase

  • Shanghai reported a 20.1 per cent drop in new cases, marking its fourth consecutive day of declines
  • Beijing uncovered 34 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest total since the Omicron variant surfaced there on April 22

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:29am, 27 Apr, 2022

