Residents of Qingta Street in Beijing’s Fengtai District participated in nucleic acid testing on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s cases drop for fourth day as outbreak eases, while Beijing’s mass tests uncover a worrying increase
- Shanghai reported a 20.1 per cent drop in new cases, marking its fourth consecutive day of declines
- Beijing uncovered 34 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest total since the Omicron variant surfaced there on April 22
Topic | Shanghai
Residents of Qingta Street in Beijing’s Fengtai District participated in nucleic acid testing on April 26. Photo: Xinhua