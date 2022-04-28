Residents lined up for a round of Covid-19 testing in Shanghai on April 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Shanghai officials eye reopening, manufacturing resumption as new Covid-19 cases fall to a 24-day low
- Local officials are working on plans for reopening public transport, retail outlets, and a wider range of manufacturing sites.
- Authorities detected 10,622 infections over the last 24 hours, 21.7 per cent fewer than a day earlier, according to data released on Thursday.
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
