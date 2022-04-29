A worked filled tubes with batches of swabs during a round of Covid-19 testing in Shanghai on April 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Shanghai edges closer to “societal zero” Covid-19 goal, but maintains standstill order before easing lockdown
- The lowest infection total in the last month in areas deemed low-risk raised hopes the financial capital will soon ease restrictions and ramp up business activity.
- Total newly added infections in Shanghai numbered 9,770, an 8 per cent drop from the 10,622 reported on Thursday.
