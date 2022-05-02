Employees on the production line of Kent bicycles at Shanghai General Sports in Kunshan on February 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Employees on the production line of Kent bicycles at Shanghai General Sports in Kunshan on February 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Taiwan’s stocks suffer market jolt as China’s zero-Covid policy and lockdown disrupt supply chains from PCs to vehicles

  • The shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, Patregon Corp, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics and AU Optronics retreated by 8.5 per cent on average in April
  • Their declines erased a total of NT$118 billion (US$4 billion ) in market capital

Topic |   Shanghai
Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees on the production line of Kent bicycles at Shanghai General Sports in Kunshan on February 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Employees on the production line of Kent bicycles at Shanghai General Sports in Kunshan on February 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE