Tesla’s electric vehicles in a parking lot at Yokohama port in Japan on February 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: April deliveries of smart EVs plunge at Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng as Shanghai’s lockdown strains Tesla rivals’ supply chain to breaking point
- Nio’s April deliveries declined by 49.2 per cent to a six-month low of 5,074 vehicles, after it halted its assembly in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei for five days
- Li Auto in Beijing handed 4,167 EVs last month to buyers, 62.3 per cent fewer than in March, while Xpeng’s deliveries fell 41.6 per cent to 9,002 in April
