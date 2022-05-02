A worker is tested for the coronavirus disease on a Shanghai street during the lockdown on May 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai reports 58 new Covid-19 cases in unguarded, low-risk zones in setback for city’s ‘societal zero-Covid’ push
- New cases declined for the ninth straight day, dropping 6.8 per cent to 7,333 in the previous 24 hours while symptomatic cases fell 7.7 per cent to 727
- The positive outlook was sullied by 58 new cases that popped up in areas previously regarded as low-risk “precautionary zones”
