Lab-grown meat or those made from plant-based sources are environmentally friendly as they reduce greenhouse emissions and use less resources. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s CellX and Germany’s Bluu pool cultivated meat and seafood expertise to address future demand for sustainable animal protein
- CellX and Bluu Seafood will jointly work towards gaining regulatory approval and expand consumer acceptance of lab-grown protein products in China and Europe
- Investments in cultivated meat companies more than tripled to US$1.38 billion last year, while cultivated seafood firms saw inflows rise over twofold to US$115 million, according to Good Food Institute
Topic | Business of climate change
