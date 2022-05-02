Lab-grown meat or those made from plant-based sources are environmentally friendly as they reduce greenhouse emissions and use less resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Lab-grown meat or those made from plant-based sources are environmentally friendly as they reduce greenhouse emissions and use less resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

China’s CellX and Germany’s Bluu pool cultivated meat and seafood expertise to address future demand for sustainable animal protein

  • CellX and Bluu Seafood will jointly work towards gaining regulatory approval and expand consumer acceptance of lab-grown protein products in China and Europe
  • Investments in cultivated meat companies more than tripled to US$1.38 billion last year, while cultivated seafood firms saw inflows rise over twofold to US$115 million, according to Good Food Institute

Topic |   Business of climate change
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 12:33pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lab-grown meat or those made from plant-based sources are environmentally friendly as they reduce greenhouse emissions and use less resources. Photo: Shutterstock
Lab-grown meat or those made from plant-based sources are environmentally friendly as they reduce greenhouse emissions and use less resources. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE