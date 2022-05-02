China’s local governments are likely to reintroduce cash subsidies to bolster sales of electric vehicles (EVs) after the industry took a savage hit from the Covid-19 outbreak, said analysts. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars: China’s EV buyers may receive cash subsidies from local governments aiming to bolster industry walloped by Covid-19 lockdowns, say analysts
- Analysts said that Jilin and local authorities in East China’s Yangtze River Delta, such as Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang will probably grant cash subsidies
- It follows Guangdong’s move to give buyers of a new electric car to replace another vehicle a subsidy of 10,000 yuan (US$1,513) in May and June
Topic | Electric cars
China’s local governments are likely to reintroduce cash subsidies to bolster sales of electric vehicles (EVs) after the industry took a savage hit from the Covid-19 outbreak, said analysts. Photo: Bloomberg