China’s local governments are likely to reintroduce cash subsidies to bolster sales of electric vehicles (EVs) after the industry took a savage hit from the Covid-19 outbreak, said analysts. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars: China’s EV buyers may receive cash subsidies from local governments aiming to bolster industry walloped by Covid-19 lockdowns, say analysts

  • Analysts said that Jilin and local authorities in East China’s Yangtze River Delta, such as Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang will probably grant cash subsidies
  • It follows Guangdong’s move to give buyers of a new electric car to replace another vehicle a subsidy of 10,000 yuan (US$1,513) in May and June

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:59pm, 2 May, 2022

