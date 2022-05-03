Women in quarantine looked trough a fence in Shanghai on May 2, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Shanghai adds 73 new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones, putting societal zero-Covid goal further out of reach
- The increase in cases, from 58 a day earlier, follows two case-free days that had raised hopes about lockdown curbs.
- However, overall progress on reducing infections continues, with new cases, symptomatic cases, and deaths all falling for multiple days in a row, according to data released on Tuesday.
