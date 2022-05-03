Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency overseeing medications, vaccines and food additives for human use. Photo: Shutterstock
Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency overseeing medications, vaccines and food additives for human use. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

Li Ka-shing’s HutchMed plunges in US$530 million stock rout as cancer drug fails to win US approval, more clinical trials needed

  • Data package on its pancreatic cancer drug does not support US approval at this time, according to FDA, which asks for a multi-regional clinical trial
  • Stock sinks as much as 19 per cent in Hong Kong after the disclosure, a record drop to the lowest since its debut in June 2021

Topic |   Health in China
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 2:41pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency overseeing medications, vaccines and food additives for human use. Photo: Shutterstock
Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency overseeing medications, vaccines and food additives for human use. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE