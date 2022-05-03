Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency overseeing medications, vaccines and food additives for human use. Photo: Shutterstock
Li Ka-shing’s HutchMed plunges in US$530 million stock rout as cancer drug fails to win US approval, more clinical trials needed
- Data package on its pancreatic cancer drug does not support US approval at this time, according to FDA, which asks for a multi-regional clinical trial
- Stock sinks as much as 19 per cent in Hong Kong after the disclosure, a record drop to the lowest since its debut in June 2021
Topic | Health in China
Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency overseeing medications, vaccines and food additives for human use. Photo: Shutterstock