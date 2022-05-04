A resident sat on a scooter in a street in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on May 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Shanghai Covid-19 cases fall for 13th day, prompting officials to greenlight more manufacturers to resume production
- The municipal government said it will allow more companies to resume production if they can comply with virus-control rules
- Officials remain wary about lifting the overall lockdown as 63 new cases emerged outside the quarantine zones, indicating a continuing risk of resurgence
Topic | Shanghai
