Tesla has picked a location for its new plant close to its existing Shanghai plant. Photo: Reuters
Tesla
Business /  China Business

Tesla’s second assembly line near Shanghai Gigafactory to add 450,000 units of annual capacity

  • The new production line, which will come up near its existing plant, will produce Model 3 and Model Y cars
  • Tesla thanks local authorities for their aid in helping to restart production at the plant, where idling caused lost production of 50,000 units

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:15pm, 4 May, 2022

