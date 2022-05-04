Tesla has picked a location for its new plant close to its existing Shanghai plant. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s second assembly line near Shanghai Gigafactory to add 450,000 units of annual capacity
- The new production line, which will come up near its existing plant, will produce Model 3 and Model Y cars
- Tesla thanks local authorities for their aid in helping to restart production at the plant, where idling caused lost production of 50,000 units
