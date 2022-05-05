A worker in a protective suit locked a barrier of a residential area in Shanghai on May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: strict Covid-19 regime to remain intact in Shanghai as new cases persist outside quarantine zones, delaying production restart
- The city recorded 34 new Covid-19 cases in non-quarantined areas, prompting a health official to reiterate the importance of fighting this ‘enemy within’
- The situation appears to have quashed hopes that a broader manufacturing restart was imminent
