A resident sits behind a locked gate at a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. China’s financial and commercial hub had been under lockdown since April 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Shanghai orders tests and standstill curbs in Jinshan after finding cases, doubling down on lockdowns as Xi defends China’s zero-Covid pursuit
- Shanghai’s daily new cases fell for the 13th consecutive day, dropping 8.2 per cent to 4,269 over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Friday
- Symptomatic cases declined by 6.1 per cent to 245, while 12 patients died
