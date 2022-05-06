A resident sits behind a locked gate at a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. China’s financial and commercial hub had been under lockdown since April 1. Photo: Bloomberg
A resident sits behind a locked gate at a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. China’s financial and commercial hub had been under lockdown since April 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Coronavirus: Shanghai orders tests and standstill curbs in Jinshan after finding cases, doubling down on lockdowns as Xi defends China’s zero-Covid pursuit

  • Shanghai’s daily new cases fell for the 13th consecutive day, dropping 8.2 per cent to 4,269 over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Friday
  • Symptomatic cases declined by 6.1 per cent to 245, while 12 patients died

Daniel RenYaling Jiang
Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 12:22pm, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident sits behind a locked gate at a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. China’s financial and commercial hub had been under lockdown since April 1. Photo: Bloomberg
A resident sits behind a locked gate at a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. China’s financial and commercial hub had been under lockdown since April 1. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE