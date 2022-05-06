Adidas lowered its gross margin target this year to 50.7 per cent. Previously it aimed for 51.5 per cent to 52 per cent. The company also cut its operating margin forecast.

Sales growth and profit will be at the lower end of its forecasts, the company also said. Adidas has been predicting revenue to increase 11 per cent to 13 per cent this year on a currency-neutral basis and adjusted net income of €1.8 billion to €1.9 billion (US$2 billion).

Advertisement

Revenue fell 3 per cent on a currency-neutral basis in the first quarter. Adidas said it missed out on €400 million of sales because lockdowns in Vietnam last year made it impossible for factories to produce enough.