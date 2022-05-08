Workers wearing protective gear stand next to boxes with food to be delivered in a neighborhood during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on May 7. Photo: AFP
Workers wearing protective gear stand next to boxes with food to be delivered in a neighborhood during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on May 7. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s central bank lends support as Shanghai eyes reopening after Covid-19 cases drop for 15th straight day

  • New infections fell 5.7 per cent 3,975 from the preceding 24 hours, while symptomatic cases slid 15 per cent to 215, city officials said on Sunday
  • China’s central bank asked lenders to grant easy credit from US$79.5 billion unleashed from its policy easing in April, while businesses to also get loan repayment reprieve

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:46pm, 8 May, 2022

