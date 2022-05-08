BYD has denied allegations that its plant in the Chinese city of Changsha caused nosebleeds in hundreds of children nearby. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
BYD has denied allegations that its plant in the Chinese city of Changsha caused nosebleeds in hundreds of children nearby. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
BYD
Business /  China Business

Buffett-backed BYD denies its car factory emissions cause nosebleeds in children as government announces investigation

  • BYD says online rumours alleging that emissions from its plant in Changsha cause nosebleeds are ‘malicious fabrication’
  • The factory was put under a watch list for volatile organic compound polluters by the Changsha government last year

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
BYD has denied allegations that its plant in the Chinese city of Changsha caused nosebleeds in hundreds of children nearby. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
BYD has denied allegations that its plant in the Chinese city of Changsha caused nosebleeds in hundreds of children nearby. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket
READ FULL ARTICLE