Workers in protective suits keep watch on a deserted Shanghai street as businesses came to a standstill during the lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Workers in protective suits keep watch on a deserted Shanghai street as businesses came to a standstill during the lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Shanghai’s state-backed developers scrap rents in financial lifeline for tenants as lockdown squeezes small businesses

  • The worst is yet to come and the relief package may not be enough to save his business from collapsing, Pudong restaurant owner Wang said
  • Some 80,000 small businesses in Shanghai would be exempted from paying rent worth a combined 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), a state official estimated

Daniel RenAnn Cao
Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in protective suits keep watch on a deserted Shanghai street as businesses came to a standstill during the lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Workers in protective suits keep watch on a deserted Shanghai street as businesses came to a standstill during the lockdown. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE