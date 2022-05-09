Workers in protective suits keep watch on a deserted Shanghai street as businesses came to a standstill during the lockdown. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s state-backed developers scrap rents in financial lifeline for tenants as lockdown squeezes small businesses
- The worst is yet to come and the relief package may not be enough to save his business from collapsing, Pudong restaurant owner Wang said
- Some 80,000 small businesses in Shanghai would be exempted from paying rent worth a combined 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), a state official estimated
