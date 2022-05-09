Healthcare volunteers pose for a picture on a deserted street amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The lockdown is affecting the economy and the stock markets in the region. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: Greater China stock benchmarks converge as correlations rise to multi-month highs
- The 120-day correlation between the Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index has risen to its highest since September, while it is at a 12-month high for the Shanghai Composite and Taiwan’s Taiex index
- The convergence indicates that investors in Hong Kong and Taiwan will probably need to look more to the yuan-denominated market for clues on Beijing’s willingness to revive economic growth and the fallout of the unprecedented Shanghai lockdown
