Shanghai continues to remain in a lockdown as the coronavirus outbreak persists in China’s financial capital. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: symptomatic cases in Shanghai climb 50 per cent as ‘static management’ curbs put in place to prevent resurgence

  • Symptomatic cases rose the most since April 29, increasing 49.8 per cent to 322, while overall new cases fell 0.7 per cent to 3,947
  • Wanli, the first subdistrict in Shanghai to achieve the so-called societal zero-Covid goal, to embark on ‘static management’ from Monday to guard against the virus

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:42pm, 9 May, 2022

