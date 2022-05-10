CATL’s smart-manufacturing facility in Ningde, China. The EV battery maker faces a margin squeeze as lithium prices surge. Photo: Company website
Earnings stinker from Tesla’s battery supplier CATL leaves investors in pain as stock skids, lithium prices squeeze margins
- Celebrity fund manager Zhang Kun has managed to avoid the pain from the sell-off in CATL stock, which has lost 37 per cent this year
- Fund managers have started to dial back their bullish forecasts and price targets
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
CATL’s smart-manufacturing facility in Ningde, China. The EV battery maker faces a margin squeeze as lithium prices surge. Photo: Company website