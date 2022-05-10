China’s Shanghai Composite Index is the worst-performing benchmark in Asia this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s top mutual funds welcome unlimited investments as their star managers expect to strike gold in declining market
- Wanjia Asset Management and Zhonggeng Fund Management have removed the daily cap on subscriptions
- Three funds managed by Huang Hai at Wanjia have returned at least 20 per cent so far this year, while the Shanghai Composite Index has lost 17 per cent
