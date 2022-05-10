A Li One electric SUV on display at a Li Auto showroom in Shanghai. The company expects to deliver fewer vehicles in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla challenger Li Auto expects bumpy road ahead, as Shanghai lockdown snarls supply chains

  • The electric vehicle start-up expects to ship up to 33.8 per cent fewer cars in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year
  • Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a major car production base in Jilin province have exacerbated a bottleneck in automotive supplies

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren

Updated: 9:32pm, 10 May, 2022

