A Li One electric SUV on display at a Li Auto showroom in Shanghai. The company expects to deliver fewer vehicles in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla challenger Li Auto expects bumpy road ahead, as Shanghai lockdown snarls supply chains
- The electric vehicle start-up expects to ship up to 33.8 per cent fewer cars in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year
- Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a major car production base in Jilin province have exacerbated a bottleneck in automotive supplies
