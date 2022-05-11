Ning Coffee is an ‘innovative attempt by Li Ning to focus on the consumer experience on the retail end’, the company says. Photo: Handout
Can sportswear brand Li Ning take on Starbucks, Luckin after registering its ‘Ning Coffee’ trademark in China?
- As of March 31, Li Ning had more points of sale in China than Starbucks, and was within reach of Luckin Coffee’s outlet network
- Li Ning doesn’t stand much of a chance if it competes with professional coffee brands head-on, analyst says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ning Coffee is an ‘innovative attempt by Li Ning to focus on the consumer experience on the retail end’, the company says. Photo: Handout