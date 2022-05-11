A resident and a child look out through gaps in the barriers at a closed residential area during lockdown in Shanghai on May 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s daily Covid-19 infections halve to below 1,500 cases, raising hopes that the end may be in sight for city’s lockdown
- New cases fell 50.7 per cent to an 18-day low of 1,487 infections in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients showing symptoms declined by 2.6 per cent to 228
- As many as 612,500 people in the city of 25 million residents have caught the disease since March 1, most of them asymptomatic
