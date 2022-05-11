China’s securities watchdog pledged a variety of measures to shore up confidence in the region’s worst-performing stock market. Photo: Reuters
China’s securities regulator pledges action to shore up region’s worst-performing stock market, says rout is an ‘overreaction’
- Measures include encouraging more tech companies to go public and adding more stocks to the exchange link with Hong Kong
- Vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission seeks to soothe shattered nerves of investors in interview with Xinhua
