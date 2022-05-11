Many of the manufacturers given permission to resume operations during Shanghai’s lockdown are working at a fraction of their full capacity. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s ‘white-listed’ manufacturers operate at a fraction of capacity as supply chain disruptions hobble recovery

  • The dire scenario has exacerbated worries about the potential severity of an economic slowdown and the scale of job losses that may result
  • Two officials with key manufactures on the Shanghai government’s so-called white list said they would have to slash jobs even after the lockdown is lifted

Updated: 7:31pm, 11 May, 2022

